Dr. Freeman Osonuga, MD/CEO of West Africa’s Largest Real Estate Marketing Company, Adloyalty Business Network, has bee nhonoured as one of the 40 under 40 CEOs in Nigeria for the year 2021.

The event which held at the Lagos Oriental Hotel on Sunday, June 27, 2021 was graced by all the successful and nominated 40 under 40 award recipients.

Osonugawho was recognized for his hard work and achievement as an entrepreneur in Nigeria, in his acceptance speech, thanked the organizers of the event, The Young Entrepreneur Summit for recognizing his efforts in adding value to the Nigerian economic landscape.

“This is a very happy moment for me. It is always an inspiration to receive a prestigious award like this. Award of this nature shows that people are watching you and impressed with yourcontributions.”

Dr. Osonuga also reiterated his and Adloyalty Business Network’s commitment to not only satisfying their esteemed customers and stakeholders, and setting the standards for real estate marketing in West Africa, but to continue improving on value added to the economy, society, and country at Large.