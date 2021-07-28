Department of Petroleum Resources

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, Eket Field Office, has appealed to operators of Liquefied Petroleum Gas in Akwa Ibom State to always conduct their businesses within the legal, regulatory framework governing oil and gas business.

The Operations Controller of DPR in the State, Mr. Victor Ohwodiasa described the transfer of cooking gas from one cylinder to another (decanting) as illegal and dangerous and advised operators to stop desist from the practice.

Ohwodiasa spoke yesterday when the State commandant of NSCDC, Mr. Abidemi Majekodunmi paid a courtesy call on him in his office in Eket Local Government Area.

ALSO READ: DJ Cuppy, Jumoke Otedola, Joshua Alade, others champion Lagos SDGs youth alliance

“The Department of Petroleum Resources does not approve facilities to carry out the process of transferring cooking gas from one cylinder to another because it is a dangerous practice”, he noted.

Ohwodiasa expressed the readiness of the department to collaborate with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to ensure sanity was brought into the business in the state.

He commended the state commandant of the NSCDC for the visit, saying that effective collaboration and harmonious relationship between the two organizations would strengthen their commitment and effort towards achieving the Nigeria project.

ALSO READ: OPEC’s Barkindo, others seek friendly environment to attract investment

He pointed out that the DPR particularly needs NSCDC in the area of violation of sealing orders by filling stations and LPG operators, stressing, ” I commend you for this visit. This visit us a show of mutual respect for our organizations and our desire to effectively secure critical national assets and enforce compliance by oil and gas operators in the state”

Responding, State Commandant of the NSCDC, Abidemi Majekodunmi assured that his command would support and partner with the DPR, especially in those areas of their operation.

He listed some of the mandates of NSCDC to include protection of critical infrastructure, assets such as factories, pipelines, among others, and stressed the importance of building a robust relationship.

Vanguard News Nigeria