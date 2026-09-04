2026/27 Session: Lagos makes LASRRA number compulsory for school admission

Gov Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — The Lagos State Government has made the Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA) registration number mandatory for the admission and enrolment of learners in all public and private schools in the state from the 2026/2027 academic session.

Under the new directive, schools are required to obtain and record the valid LASRRA registration number of every learner as part of the admission and enrolment process beginning Monday, September 14, 2026.

The directive, approved by the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Tolani Alli-Balogun, is being implemented through the Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA).

In a statement made available on Friday by the Deputy Director, Public Affairs, OEQA, Adepeju Adeyemi, the government said the policy was part of efforts to establish a comprehensive and verifiable database of learners across the state.

Alli-Balogun said the initiative formed part of the government’s broader strategy to develop a reliable database that would improve planning, monitoring and service delivery in the education sector.

According to him, capturing learners on the LASRRA database would improve record-keeping in schools, strengthen learner identification and verification, facilitate tracking and provide government agencies with credible data for evidence-based decision-making.

Under the arrangement, schools are required to include each learner’s LASRRA registration number in their admission and school records, while sensitising parents and guardians about the requirement.

Schools are also expected to advise parents whose children or wards are yet to register with LASRRA to complete the process ahead of the new academic session.

The government, however, directed schools to ensure that learners’ personal information is handled confidentially and securely in line with applicable data-protection requirements.

The Director-General, OEQA, Dr Sulaimon Ogunmuyiwa, said his office, in collaboration with LASRRA and other relevant agencies, would develop modalities for generating and assigning unique PINs to learners.

Ogunmuyiwa said sensitisation, registration and verification support would also be provided to schools, parents, guardians and learners to facilitate compliance with the directive.

He added that compliance with the policy would form part of the OEQA’s monitoring and quality-assurance activities across public and private schools in the state.

Ogunmuyiwa urged parents, guardians and school proprietors to ensure that their children, wards and learners were registered with LASRRA before the commencement of the 2026/2027 academic session, stressing that the requirement was mandatory.