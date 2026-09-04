Troops rescue 25 kidnap victims in Katsina, Zamfara

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA — Troops of Operation Fansan Yamma have rescued 25 kidnapped victims during separate operations in Katsina and Zamfara states.

The victims were rescued on September 3, 2026, following encounters with terrorists and sustained operations in the two states.

The Military Information Officer, Operation Fansan Yamma, Lieutenant-Colonel Aliyu Danja, disclosed this in a statement on Friday night.

Danja said that in Katsina State, troops of Sector 1, while conducting a night patrol along Kwanar Kura in Sabuwa Local Government Area, encountered terrorists and engaged them with superior firepower.

According to him, the terrorists fled into the surrounding bushes, prompting the troops to pursue them along their escape routes.

He said the troops subsequently rescued two kidnapped victims who had earlier been abducted along the Dandume-Damari Road.

The troops also recovered two motorcycles from the fleeing terrorists.

In Zamfara State, Danja said troops of Sector 2, during a fighting patrol on the outskirts of Wuya town in Anka Local Government Area, rescued 23 abducted civilians comprising three males and 20 females.

He said preliminary debriefing indicated that the victims were abducted from Gummi Local Government Area and had been held in captivity for about three weeks.

The rescued victims were subsequently evacuated for medical attention and further debriefing.

Danja said the operations demonstrated the commitment of troops of Operation Fansan Yamma to protecting lives, disrupting terrorist activities and rescuing citizens held in captivity across the Joint Operations Area.

He added that the troops remained committed to sustaining offensive operations and denying terrorists freedom of action.