Continuous Voter Registration: INEC begins physical biometric capturing

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Lagos yesterday commenced biometric registration and physical capturing of applicants in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration, CVR, exercise in the state.

Speaking, INEC spokesman, Femi Akinbiyi said that the exercise commenced nationwide and all INEC offices in the 20 local government areas of Lagos state.

According to him: “Now, that the physical registration in the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) has commenced, we want all Lagos residents that have applied online to come down for their biometrics.

“They should come and complete the exercise they started online by having their biometrics.

“Those that do not have Android phones to register can also come for registration at the INEC state office in Yaba and in any of our 20 local government offices in Lagos State.

“Specially, we advise that those who can go online for pre-registration should do that to lessen the burden and reduce the crowd at the various centres,”

According to him, the commission’s offices will be open between 9 am and 3 pm from Monday to Friday every week to attend to the applicants.

The online pre-registration process was to reduce congestion at the state and local government offices of the commission during the biometric capturing and physical registration.

