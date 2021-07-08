Newly elected President and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) of Nigeria, Mr. Olusegun Mojeed, has been appointed as the First Deputy Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of the African Human Resource Confederation (AHRC).

Confirming his appointment through a recent statement, President of the AHRC, Areff Salauroo, said Mojeed will in his role “support the Secretary-General to ensure inter-sectoral and inter-institutional coherence of activities and programmes, and also serve as a sitting observer of the AHRC on the Board of the World Federation of People Management Associations (WFPMA).”

Mojeed, who is the 20th President and Chairman of Governing Council of the CIPM, will be having his investiture ceremony on July 14, 2021.

He is currently the Executive Consultant/Head of Practice, Bezaleel Consulting Group, the HR Company he co-founded with his wife in 1994. He is an alumnus of the prestigious Yale School of Management, a Centre for Management Development (CMD) certified trainer/consultant and a member of the Association for Talent Development (ATD).

He is also on the faculty of the University of Lagos Business School (ULBS) as an Industry-Experience Subject Matter Expert.