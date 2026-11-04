Nasarawa APC crisis: Govt calls for probe of rally disruption

By Edwin Philip, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Government has called on security agencies to investigate an incident that reportedly disrupted activities surrounding Vice-President Kashim Shettima’s visit to the Emir of Lafia during Wednesday’s All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally.

The government made the call following reports of disturbances during the Vice-President’s visit to the traditional ruler and allegations of an incident involving Governor Abdullahi Sule at the rally held at Lafia Square.

The governor’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Emmanuel Innocent Akwe, had raised concerns over the incident, alleging that the governor was pelted with objects suspected to be stones by some aggrieved party members.

In a statement, Akwe described the reported incident as unacceptable and called for respect for the office of the governor and the unity of the APC in the state.

The state government subsequently expressed concern over the reported disruption of the Vice-President’s visit to the Emir, urging security agencies to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Secretary to the State Government, Labaran Magaji, who made the government’s position known in a statement, said Shettima had visited the traditional ruler as a mark of respect for the traditional institution.

He regretted that the visit was reportedly disrupted by actions he described as disrespectful to constituted authorities and the office of the Vice-President.

Magaji urged security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation, identify those responsible for any wrongdoing and ensure that anyone found culpable was dealt with in accordance with the law.

The development comes amid political disagreements within the state chapter of the APC following the party’s recent governorship primary.

However, the circumstances surrounding the reported disturbances and the identities of those responsible have yet to be independently established.

As of the time of filing this report, there had been no official clarification on the allegations surrounding the incidents.