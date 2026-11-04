Dress code controversy hits Nigerian Law School over hijab ban during exams

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

Dress code is a serious matter at the Nigerian Law School, where students are expected to present themselves in a manner befitting the legal profession.



However, the school’s dress policy has come under public scrutiny over alleged discriminatory treatment of Muslim candidates who wore the hijab to the ongoing Bar Final Examinations.



The examinations, which began on October 31, are scheduled to end on November 7, 2026.



The controversy stems from the school’s alleged refusal, particularly at its Bwari Campus in Abuja, to admit female candidates wearing long hijabs into the examination hall.



Reports of hijab-wearing students in tears after being restricted by school authorities prompted a range of reactions from different interest groups



While various Muslim groups insist that the hijab, which is already recognised under Part B, Rule 5 of the Nigerian Law School’s Code of Conduct for Students as acceptable attire for female students, must be retained even during examinations, the Association of Traditional Worshippers in Nigeria argues that its members should enjoy the same religious rights and be allowed to attend school activities in their traditional regalia, just as the hijab is permitted.



Reacting to the development at the Law School, the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN), B-Zone, in an open letter on the first day of the exams, condemned the reported restrictions on the hijab, describing them as discriminatory.



It demanded an immediate review of the screening arrangements for candidates.



The body argued that Muslim candidates should be allowed to participate in the examinations without being compelled to compromise their religious convictions.



It argued that the wearing of the hijab is an expression of religious identity and should not be treated as an examination offence or an indication of academic misconduct.



Referencing Sections 38 and 42 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, which guarantee freedom of thought, conscience and religion as well as protection against discrimination, the students’ group argued against subjecting candidates to unequal treatment because of their faith.



Similarly, the Muslim Public Affairs Centre (MPAC) Nigeria, through its Executive Chairman, Disu Kamor, also flayed the reported treatment of hijab-wearing candidates, saying it had received complaints from the Bwari and Lagos campuses of the Law School.



For its part, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) demanded a suspension of the examinations at all Nigerian Law School campuses over what it termed the harassment, intimidation and exclusion of female Muslim students wearing the hijab from examination halls.



The Islamic human rights organisation, in a press statement issued by its Founder and Executive Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, also demanded an investigation into the incidents.



It vowed to mobilise parents, Muslim youths and other stakeholders for peaceful protests across Law School campuses nationwide if its demands were not met.



“Hijabites who came hoping to sit for their call-to-bar final examinations were disallowed from entering the examination halls.

“While this was going on, our office was inundated with telephone calls, text messages and chats.



“We heard the cries of traumatised candidates, the lamentations of distressed parents hundreds of kilometres away from the examination centres and the agitation of concerned Muslims around the country.



“MURIC strongly condemns the wanton disruption of the lawful educational pursuit of innocent Muslim ladies. It is crude, irrational and sadistic,” the body added.



Meanwhile, the Law School has denied any form of discrimination or harassment of the female Muslim candidates who were screened for the examinations.



The school, in a statement signed by its Secretary to Council and Director of Administration, A.O. Osho, said its examinations were conducted under established regulations designed to ensure proper identification, examination security and academic integrity.



It disclosed that a female student wearing a hijab was recently apprehended after she was found with electronic devices concealed on her body.



“On the 29th day of October 2026, a Bar Part I female student with her hijab on, was found with ear pod and a phone strapped to her thigh.



“This incident is still being investigated under the school rules and extant regulations,” the school added, saying the incident reinforced the need for strict examination security measures.



“The apprehension of the female student for examination malpractice during the Bar Part I examinations further underscores the necessity for strict and effective examination security measures.



“Such measures, however, must be applied fairly and without discrimination,” the school stated, even as it pledged commitment to protecting the constitutional rights and religious freedoms of all students.



It is worth noting that the intervention of critical stakeholders and the management of the school eventually led to an understanding that female Muslim students may wear only black, shoulder-length hijabs.



This has, however, not gone down well with the Association of Traditional Worshippers in Nigeria, which insists that what is good for the goose should also be good for the gander.



“Our position is founded on the inviolable principle of equality, religious freedom and non-discrimination.



“If Muslim students are permitted to wear hijabs during examinations on the basis of religious convictions, then students who practise traditional African religions must equally be permitted to manifest their religious identities and convictions without discrimination, marginalisation or institutional hostility,” the group insisted.



Remarkably, this is not the first time the hijab has sparked controversy over the dress code regulations for lawyers.

On June 23, 2022, senior lawyer and activist, Chief Malcolm Omirhobo caused a stir at the Supreme Court by appearing for a hearing in native doctor regalia.



Chief Omirhobo, who sauntered into the courtroom barefooted, wore his lawyer’s wig and black gown with a white shirt, though instead of black trousers and a suit, he wore a red wrapper with a mini-calabash amulet dangling from his neck.



The lawyer, who also wore amulets on his wrist and ankle, sat comfortably in a row of chairs reserved for legal practitioners while proceedings of the apex court lasted.



Although he was not accosted by security agents attached to the court, his bizarre appearance was not lost on a panel of justices of the Supreme Court, who quickly handled the case before them and retired to their chambers.



Speaking to journalists after he exited the courtroom, Chief Omirhobo said his decision was based on a judgement the apex court had just delivered, which permitted the use of the hijab in public primary and secondary schools in Lagos.



The Supreme Court, in a split decision of five to two justices, in an appeal marked SC/910/2016, which Lagos State, through its Attorney-General, filed against a minor, Miss Ayisat Abdukareem, and others, validated the use of the hijab in public schools.

Chief Omirhobo insisted the verdict enforced his right to include his traditional regalia, being his mode of worship, in what he wore to the court.



“You can see that I am not wearing shoes. Ifa has told me that if I wear shoes I’ll be dead. So I had no option; I had to obey the spirit.



“You see this eye (pointing at the calabash amulet on his chest), without it I can’t see the evil spirit coming to attack me. So with this I can see them,” Chief Omirhobo told journalists, referencing the Supreme Court judgment.



The case of Amasa Firdaus in 2017, when her hijab became the subject of controversy at the Call to Bar ceremony, also remains fresh in the memory.



Amasa’s refusal to remove her hijab led the Council of Legal Education to withdraw her from the list of those to be admitted into the Bar.



However, following high-level intervention, she was admitted into the Bar the following year.



The latest hijab controversy may be settled, but traditional worshippers’ push for similar accommodation will likely keep the issue alive.