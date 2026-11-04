NACCIMA honours NAFDAC DG, hails war on fake drugs

NAFDAC boss, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye

…Adeyeye highlights reforms to boost industry, protect public health

By Daniel Kudayah

The Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye, has received an Award of Excellent Performance from the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) in recognition of her contributions to industrial growth and the fight against fake and substandard drugs.

The award was presented at NACCIMA’s Breakfast Roundtable Meeting held at Providence Hotel, Lagos, where Adeyeye served as guest speaker.

The meeting brought together members of the association, captains of industry and key stakeholders from the organised private sector to discuss regulatory processes, business growth and public health protection.

In her keynote address, Adeyeye highlighted regulatory reforms introduced under her leadership, emphasising NAFDAC’s commitment to transparent, science-driven and business-friendly regulation.

She explained that the agency’s regulatory framework was designed to support industrial growth while ensuring that only safe, quality and wholesome products reach Nigerian consumers.

Industry leaders and other participants at the meeting commended the NAFDAC boss for her leadership, particularly her efforts to combat fake and substandard drugs and her contributions to creating a more supportive regulatory environment for businesses.

They praised her commitment to safeguarding public health while promoting the growth and development of industries in Nigeria.

The award, according to NACCIMA, recognised Adeyeye’s outstanding performance, hard work and contributions to industry and the fight against counterfeit and substandard products.

The presentation was greeted with applause from participants at the event.

NAFDAC, under Adeyeye’s leadership, has continued to pursue measures aimed at strengthening the regulation of food, drugs and other regulated products, with the dual objective of protecting consumers and supporting legitimate businesses.

The recognition by NACCIMA underscores the importance of collaboration between regulators and the organised private sector in promoting product quality, consumer safety and sustainable industrial development.