By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Following late arrival of Ad-hoc staff of Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, LASIEC, to polling unit, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu is yet to cast his vote for the local government/ councillorship elections.

As at the time of filing this report, Sanwo-Olu is being expected at the Ward Unit 09, Ward L2, Lateef Jakande Avenue, Ikoyi, Eti-Osa Local Government Area of the state to cast his vote.

LASIEC officials later arrived the unit at around 10: 15 am, about two hours late behind schedule of 8 am.

Only journalists and empty chairs were found around the polling unit.

Details later…

