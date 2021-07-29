By Damilola Ogunsakin

Big Brother Season 6 ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition first twist has left fans on social media guessing who may be the wild cards in the house.

Big brother, fondly called Biggie, announced on Sunday after female housemates were introduced that two among the twenty-two housemates were wild cards.

The wild cards are to go about their day-to-day activities in the house without the fans and housemates having a clue.

On Sunday, 1st August 2021, the housemates will be asked to figure out who the fake housemates are in order to be evicted.

If the housemates guess correctly, the wild cards will be evicted, if the housemates guess wrong, the wild cards will be given power to nominate on Monday 2nd August and remain in the house to compete for the N90 Million grand prize.

With fans left to take a wild guess, some tipped White Money or Boma, Hollywood actor may be the wild cards.

But most viewers have predicted that Liquorose, who is a popular dancer or Pere, a qualified nurse, may be the wild cards.

Here are the guesses according to reactions gathered by Vanguard:

@thisismaame “Rose is obviously the wild card.”

@Ellen4cute “Pere is officially the wild card yooo!!.”

@fayanne_ “I just remembered Perewinkle told Angel and the rest he asked biggie for clue to find the wild.. Imao when did that – ever ask biggie that?? He literally didn’t even say much during his DS. I won’t be surprised if he’s one of the wildcards sha.”

@missWord21 “Pere is the wild card, he tryna confuse them.”

@Emmylexxz “Pere and Maria must be the wild card HMs… Dude dey pressure people with his white complete teeth lol.”

@Splendoureffizzy “Liquorose is the wild card i pray dey will not figure her out, I want my girl to stay.”

@Sir-Biolar “If there is a wild card in the house, it has to be PERE.”

@Icy-sonie “Pere is the Wild Card! He is busy playing these ones like chess.”

@Nengi_blueprint “Liquorose is the wild card, but they won’t suspect her.”

Who do you think are the wild cards? Because the wild card is also looking for the wild card.

