Big Brother Naija Season 6 tagged ”Shine ya eye” started on July 24th 2021, The show brought in about 22 new housemates and then four extra new housemates joined later.

The ‘Shine ya eye’ Season brought about various twists from the Wildcards to Surprise eviction to Kingsize evictions and a game battle on the final six.

As expected the housemates have been in the house for 71 days and we await the Grand Finale.

Let’s bring you up to speed with some of the things that the ‘Shine ya eye’ finalists might not know have happened.

* The local government elections

* Resident doctors strike

* Nigeria recalling its Ambassador to Indonesia

* President Buhari signing Petroleum Industry Bill into law.

* Paul Psquare and his wife Rumoured Divorce

* Tuface and Annie Saga

* Actress Tonto Dike vs ex- Boyfriend Kpokpogri Gbas Gbos

* Bobrisky and Mompha Rumoured Relationship

* Singer Skales’ Wedding

* Singer Tems meeting Rihanna

* Call home of David Yonggi Cho

* Ex-Bbn housemate, Mercy’s 2nd home and shop opening

* Ex-Bbn housemate, Tochi’s new car

* Ex-Bbn housemate, Tacha’s first home in Lagos

* The transformation of Nigerian fast-rising singer and songwriter, Salle

The show ends today, Oct 3rd. The winner takes it all with a whopping sum of 90 million Grand prize.

The final six are Pere, Whitemoney, Liquorose, Emmanuel, Angel and Cross.

Who will win?

Vanguard News Nigeria