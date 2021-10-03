Tonight is the day of reckoning for the remaining 6 Housemates in the Big Brother House, Season 6 which has been tagged ‘Shine Ya Eye edition.

The six Housemates, namely; Liquorose, Whitemoney, Pere, Angel, Emmanuel and Cross have a date with destiny tonight, as a winner to walk home with the 90 million naira prize would emerge.

From social media activities and permutations, Whitemoney and Liquorose seem to have a huge edge ahead of the other four. Of course, Pere who has been tagged ‘The General ‘’ by his fans has shown how much of a big force he is in the last voting broadcast which saw him rising shoulder high ahead of most of his mates, with exception to Whitemoney and Liquorose.

Massive campaigns have been going on in the days preceding the finale, and the busiest camps have been in the Liquorose and Whitemoney camps. While the majority of the South-east people are rooting for Whitemoney, the South-south states have pulled their weight behind Liquorose.

Other four Housemates have been enjoying fringe interests without any particular base. In Lagos which is a hotbed of activities, it has been a tough tussle between Liquorose and Whitemoney. While Whitemoney seems to have his stronghold in the Computer Village of Ikeja, Liquorose is reigning supreme in the Surulere suburb with various groups championing the cause.

In the opinion of Potpourri, it is too close to call between Liquorose and Whitemoney. But they are sure to come first and second in no particular order. Pere, seems to have the third spot all cut out for him unless Biggie decides to play his wild card. Push or shove, Whitemoney looks better for the money but then Liquorose may just follow in the footsteps of Mercy Eke as the second woman to have won the reality TV show.

