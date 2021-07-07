Arms of government in Plateau finetune modalities for full autonomy

Lalong signs 2020 revised budget into law

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has received the report of the State Accounts Allocation Committee (SAAC) which provides the framework and final negotiations for the adoption of the modalities for implementing autonomy for all arms of government in the State.

Governor Lalong said the implementation of full autonomy for all arms of Government is an indication that his administration believes in the growth and stability of institutions that are necessary for building democracy and allowing the people to benefit more from good governance.

He stressed that two months into the implementation of full autonomy for the Legislature and Judiciary, the State has become a model for other States who have sent teams to understudy its operations in order to fine-tune their modalities for implementing autonomy in their States.

His words, “Right from the onset, we were committed to implementing autonomy because we were never afraid. From the benefit of my experience as a lawyer, legislator, and now Governor, I clearly understood that autonomy is a win-win situation for the arms of Government and the people.

“It will definitely increase accountability and transparency as well as frugal management of resources. Because we were sincere and honest, we had no difficulty in confronting tough hurdles towards reaching a compromise on various issues.

“Today, many States are coming to learn from us. At the moment, Niger, Adamawa and Nasarawa States have sent their people to come and study what we have done”.

However, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Abok Ayuba expressed the appreciation of the House to the Governor for his commitment and openness which made him be the first Governor to implement full autonomy even when many states are yet to fully embrace and implement the idea.

Also, the State Chief Judge, Justice Yakubu Dakwak appreciated the efforts of the Governor who did not only adhere to legal requirements but also facilitated political solutions to deal with grey areas that stood in the way of implementing the autonomy in a way to satisfy all the arms of Government.

Dakwak maintained that the implementation of Autonomy is by no means a divorce among the three arms of Government, but an arrangement to enhance the effectiveness of the arms in serving the people.

He emphasised that the concept of one Government is superior to that of independence, hence the need for more synergy in the new dispensation.

Secretary to the Government of the State Professor Danladi Atu who chaired the Committee said the members who were drawn from the various arms worked assiduously to reach an amicable resolution and will continue to work together as the implementation continues, in order to eliminate any challenge that may arise.

The Governor, according to a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Macham will also sign the Funds Management Law which has been passed and is a key component of implementing autonomy as it will guide the management of all funds accruing to the various tiers of Government.

