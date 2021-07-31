.

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun state on Saturday held its ward congresses across the state amidst protest.

While the congress holds peacefully in some wards, there were protests by party members in other wards over the mode of conduct of the congress.

The Congress Committee from the National Secretariat in the state, headed by Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye monitored the congress at Isedo ward, Ila Orangun, where Chief Bisi Akande was said to be in disposable.

The team was also at ward 1, Iragbiji where Governor Adegboyega Oyetola joined party members to adopt the new ward executive committee through consensus before proceeding to Moore ward one where the new executive committee was unanimously affirmed in the presence of Senator Iyiola Omisore.

However, the congress was disrupted at Olorunda ward 8, as party members disagreed on modalities for the congress. While some agreed with consensus others agitated for voting forcing the local congress officials to leave the area after fisticuff ensued between two members at the scene. At Isale-Oba ward 4 in Iwo, party members were seen waiting for INEC officials to monitor the process but to no avail, while congress officials did not do not arrived Osogbo ward 4 collation centre before Sunday Vanguard left the centre.

Similarly at ward 4 in Ejigbo the former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Najeem Salaam disclosed that members trooped out en mass but after waiting for the Committee from Abuja for hours, the ward congress committee eventually oversees the process.

We have a crisis in the state, the National Secretariat does not set up the ward congress committee, what they set up are the state congress committee, they gave the ward the directive to set up their committee at various ward meetings and these are the committee that conducted the election here in Ejigbo.

Meanwhile, Governor Oyetola, Senator Omisore and Prince Famodun disclosed that the consensus method adopted by the party across the state was successful and reduced rancour within the party.

Some armed political thugs, around 11:30 am attacked some members of the APC who were on the queue to participate in the party’s congress at Ward 3, Ilesa West Local Government of the State, while hoodlums also harassed at Ilare Ward 4 and Iremo Ward 1, Ife Central, while attempting to chase them away from collation centres at Ilare Central Primary School, Ilare and L.A Primary School, Ajebamidele respectively.

Elegbeleye, while addressing journalists disclosed that the committee to a large extend is satisfied with the conduct of the congress across the wards, adding that where members disagree on modalities, the election should hold to determine the new ward executives.

