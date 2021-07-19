The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), says it is yet to renew Airtel’s Mobile Operating License.

Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, NCC’s Director of Public Affairs, made this known in a statement on Sunday, in Abuja.

According to him, the attention of the NCC was drawn to a recent statement on an online publication, credited to the Managing Director of Airtel Nigeria, Mr Segun Ogunsanya, to the effect that the mobile operating license of Airtel had been renewed by the Commission, for another period of 10 years.

“Mr Ogunsanya was said to have made the statement while speaking in Lagos on July 14, 2021, during the media launch of Airtel’s Corporate Social Responsibility programme, ‘Touching Lives 6”.

ALSO READ: Nigerians will be happy with Buhari by 2023 ― Gambari

Adinde said that the Commission stated that while Airtel Nigeria had applied for the renewal of the Unified Access Service (UASL) License granted to it by the Commission, the application is yet to be approved, adding that it is undergoing required regulatory process.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Ogunsanya, at the launch of ‘Airtel Touching Lives Season 6’ on Wednesday in Lagos, noted that Airtel earned a ‘Social License’ through its commitment to empowering and uplifting people and making positive and lasting impact on lives of its stakeholders.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria