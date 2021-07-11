By Dapo Akinrefon

The Communications Manager to the Leader of the Umbrella Body of Yoruba Self-Determination Group, Ilana Omo Oodua, Emeritus Professor Banji Akintoye, Comrade Maxwell Adeleye, on Sunday, resigned his membership of the Yoruba Koya Leadership and Training Foundation, YKLTF, effective from 6th July 2021.

Adeleye, in a notification letter of resignation to the Registrar of Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC, said he resigned as the Secretary and member of the Incorporated Trustees and Management Committee of the Foundation because the organisation has drifted from the ideologies and focus set up from the beginning to achieve its aims and objectives.

The letter reads: “Please, be informed that I have resigned as the Secretary and Member, Incorporated Trustees of Yoruba Koya Leadership and Training Foundation effective from July 6th, 2021.

“While I am pleased to have served as a co-founder, and Trustee of Yoruba Koya Leadership and Training Foundation, I am constrained to take the decision to resign because the ideologies of the Foundation has changed from the focus we had, and the pathway we charted as ways and means of achieving the objectives we set to promote our ideologies has drifted.”