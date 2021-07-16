Nollywood actor and Special Assistant to Delta state Governor on Talent Development, Ambassador Dave Ogbeni has been honored amongst other hard working youths in Delta State with a recognition award for 100 most influential young Deltans.

The event which took place in Asaba, the Delta State capital, saw people from all works of life coming together to celebrate excellence and achievements by young men and women who were recognized along side the Delta born actor.

The organizers of the event Mayor Kings Agency described the actor as not just a positive influence to the youths of his generation but also an achiever who has contributed immensely to the development of nation and as such was worthy to be rewarded and encouraged to do more.

It will be recalled that the actor through his agency the MARESKOB DREAMS PROMOTIONS in 2019 organized the first edition of Delta Peace and Unity Concert, a platform he used to orientate the youths about the ill of pre and post electoral violence.

An idea which yielded positive result prior to the 2019 general elections. Shortly after he was appointed the special assistant, he organized the first edition of Delta Talent Connect which idea is to discover, nurture and connect street talent to the big stage.

Participants who came top in the event were offered scholarship to study film making in the basement Africa Film Academy.

Speaking to newsmen after receiving the award, Dave thanked God for preserving his life to see this day.

He thereafter dedicated his award to the Nigerian youth, home and abroad for their resilience amidst all the social/economic challenges towards contributing to Nation building.

He urged everyone to remain resolute in the pursuit of Peace and Unity for such factors are the panacea towards National development. He also thanked his Excellency Sen Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa the executive Governor of Delta State.

“The Youths Are The Leaders Of Tomorrow can be a reality by inculcating a huge number of youths into the system of Governance that they may learn the rudiments of Politics and Governance which in turn will prepare them for the huge task ahead.” He said.

Others who were recipients of the award is former Deputy Speaker of the Delta State House Of Assembly, Hon. Friday Osanebi amongst others.