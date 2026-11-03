APC rejects Tinubu campaign council list in Osun, demands review

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun has rejected its State Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) list, alleging breaches of party guidelines and exclusion of key officials.

Mr Wole Adunola, Osun APC Publicity Secretary, disclosed this in a statement jointly signed by two other party officials on Tuesday in Abuja.

Adunola said the list failed to reflect due process, inclusiveness and respect for established party structures.

He said the exclusion of several State Working Committee members, who should be statutory members, informed the rejection.

“Of particular concern is the omission of several members of the State Working Committee who, according to applicable guidelines, are expected to be statutory members of the council,” he said.

Adunola said the exclusion raised concerns about consultation, due process and respect for the party’s established leadership structure.

He also questioned the composition of the council in relation to an earlier presidential directive reportedly naming Gov. Ademola Adeleke as its Director-General.

According to him, Adeleke subsequently inaugurated a broad-based campaign team to coordinate President Bola Tinubu’s presidential campaign across the state.

Adunola said it was unclear why a different structure had emerged without adequate clarification or alignment with the existing arrangement.

He suggested that the newly released list might have been intended for a Parliamentary Campaign Council rather than the PCC.

“If the newly released list was intended to serve as a Parliamentary Campaign Council rather than the PCC, its composition would be more understandable,” he said.

Adunola said the distinction must be clarified to prevent confusion, duplication of responsibilities and unnecessary friction within the party’s campaign structure.

He stressed that the State Executive Committee remained integral to the APC’s organisational framework and should not be sidelined.

“A successful campaign must be built on mutual respect, proper coordination, and the active involvement of legitimate party stakeholders,” he said.

Adunola called for an immediate review of the list, with consultations involving relevant stakeholders, including APC National Secretary, Sen. Surajudeen Basiru, and the State Director-General.

He said the consultations would ensure proper alignment, effective coordination and respect for established party procedures.

Adunola reaffirmed the chapter’s commitment to Tinubu’s re-election bid and the overall interests of the APC.

He, however, warned that party loyalty should not prevent constructive engagement when decisions risk creating avoidable divisions and undermining collective efforts.

He urged party leaders at state and national levels to address the concerns promptly and make the necessary corrections.

Adunola said an effective campaign council must accommodate legitimate stakeholders, recognise established leadership and unite members towards electoral victory.