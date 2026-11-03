2027: Ogun indigenes rally behind Adebutu, reaffirm ‘Ogun for Ogun’ agenda

.pledge grassroots mobilisation as PDP candidate takes campaign to communities

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Indigenes of Ogun State have reaffirmed their commitment to protecting the state’s political heritage, declaring support for the ‘Ogun for Ogun’ movement ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

The residents made the pledge during separate engagements at the ward-to-ward campaign tours of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Oladipupo Adebutu, and his running mate, Yemi Sowunmi-Kolapo, across the state’s local government areas.

The campaign tour, which has taken Adebutu and Kolapo to various communities in recent weeks, is aimed at mobilising grassroots support for the PDP candidates and presenting their seven-point development agenda, tagged ITURA DE, to the electorate.

At the different ward meetings, residents, community leaders, market women, farmers and youths turned out to welcome the candidates, with several communities receiving them with colourful displays and enthusiastic celebrations.

The engagements also provided opportunities for residents to interact directly with the candidates, raise concerns about their communities and outline their expectations from the next administration.

Among the major issues raised were the poor condition of rural roads, unemployment, inadequate agricultural support and the need for improved infrastructure and access to modern farming equipment.

Several stakeholders pledged to mobilise support for the ‘Ogun for Ogun’ initiative, arguing that the state’s leadership should reflect the interests, heritage and aspirations of its indigenes.

At Alagada Ward in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area, a market leader, Mrs Folasade Ogunye, said her support for the movement was informed by the belief that indigenous leadership would better understand the challenges confronting grassroots communities.

She lamented the poor condition of roads leading to markets and the limited employment opportunities available to young people, insisting that residents needed a leader who understood their everyday struggles.

“We, the women of Obafemi/Owode, have suffered neglect. Our roads to the markets are bad, and our children need jobs. We want someone who grew up here, who knows our language and understands our struggles.

“We believe that someone with a genuine connection to the people will better appreciate our challenges. That is why we have pledged to go from house to house to mobilise support for this mandate. It is about our pride and the future of Ogun indigenes,” she said.

In a related development, some residents said to be former members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at Alapakooni community in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area publicly renounced their allegiance to the party.

The defectors reportedly set bunches of APC brooms ablaze to symbolise their departure from the party, citing dissatisfaction with its political leadership and questions surrounding the identity of its governorship candidate.

A community youth coordinator in Alapakooni Ward, Tunde Akinola, said their decision to align with Adebutu was motivated by their desire for leadership they could identify with and hold accountable.

“We decided to join this ward meeting today with our incoming governor, Adebutu, because we love our state and cannot trade its future on the altar of politics.

“We want to follow someone we know, someone who understands our people and has the capacity to deliver on his promises,” Akinola said.

Similarly, a community stakeholder and farmer at Onidunu Ward, Deji Bamidele, said farmers in the area were eager for a government that would prioritise agricultural development through mechanisation and improved access to farming inputs.

He lamented that many farmers still depended on rudimentary implements despite the increasing need to boost food production.

“In this community, farming is our life, but we have been left with cutlasses while farmers in other states are benefiting from tractors and modern equipment.

“When Adebutu explained the ITURA DE agenda and how agriculture would be mechanised, we saw hope. We are committing our farmers’ cooperative, which has more than 300 members, to the ‘Ogun for Ogun’ cause because we want our agricultural potential properly harnessed,” he said.

At Owode Ward 3, also in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area, a retired teacher, Alhaja Sariyu Bankole, described the movement as an opportunity to preserve the state’s political heritage.

According to her, Ogun State has produced several distinguished leaders whose legacies should inspire the emergence of leadership that understands the history and aspirations of its people.

“We cannot mortgage our heritage. Ogun State is the home of great leaders, and we must ensure that whoever governs us understands our history and respects the people.

“I have spoken to my former students and their parents in this ward about the need to participate actively in the election. We must make our voices count and work towards the future we desire,” she said.

In Sagamu Local Government Area, a youth leader, Comrade Bayo Oduwole, said young people were determined to play a more active role in determining the political future of the state.

Speaking at Ward 10, Oduwole maintained that the ‘Ogun for Ogun’ campaign should be driven by competence, accountability and a genuine understanding of the state’s needs.

“The courageous indigenes of this state have called on us not to surrender our future, and we agree with the need for leadership that understands our people and their aspirations.

“We know Adebutu’s family history here and are familiar with the contributions associated with his family. We also recognise the compassion shown by Iya Sunnah. We will mobilise our youths through voter education and door-to-door campaigns to secure victory,” he said.

Responding to the expressions of support, Adebutu described the ward-to-ward engagements as an opportunity to understand the needs of communities and build a development agenda around them.

He said the ITURA DE agenda was designed to address the socio-economic challenges facing the state, with particular attention to infrastructure, agriculture, employment generation and improved living standards.

“This tour has shown me that our people are yearning for homegrown leadership that understands their challenges and is prepared to address them.

“The ITURA DE agenda is not just a slogan; it is a social contract to restore dignity, fix our roads, empower our farmers, create jobs for our youths and return Ogun State to its rightful place.

“We are not just campaigning; we are listening to the people, understanding their concerns and taking note of their expectations. We will deliver on our promises,” Adebutu said.

Also speaking, the PDP deputy governorship candidate, Yemi Sowunmi-Kolapo, assured residents that a government led by the party would prioritise inclusive governance and ensure that grassroots communities were adequately represented in policy decisions.

She particularly highlighted the importance of women, children, education and primary healthcare in the proposed administration’s development plans.

“What we have witnessed in the wards we have visited is genuine concern and love for Ogun State. The people want a government that listens to them and responds to their needs.

“As a mother and a daughter of this soil, I assure you that our government will prioritise women, children, education and primary healthcare.

“We will not disappoint the people. This ‘Ogun for Ogun’ mandate is about building a state where every community, irrespective of its location or social standing, has a sense of belonging and benefits from good governance,” Kolapo said.

The PDP candidates maintained that their ongoing grassroots engagements would continue across the state as they seek to consolidate support and present their policy proposals ahead of the 2027 governorship election.