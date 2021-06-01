Zugacoin celebrates 6 months with mega achievements

Kindly Share This Story:

Today, June 1, 2021 marks the 6 months anniversary of Zugacoin, one of Africa’s most successful crypocurrencies.

The online currency which was established in December 2020 by Dr. Archbishop Sam Zuga, also known as Jehovah’s Field Marshall has been making progress and breaking boundaries since its birth.

While celebrating some of the milestones of Zugacoin, Sam Zuga who is also the first professor of Digital Economy penned a lengthy note to the Nigerian youth, urging them to take charge of their future by taking advantage of the irresistible offers of the Nigerian made crypocurrency.

Part of the note reads, ” ZUGACOIN will reshape Nigeria’s economy. Revive dying businesses, revamp dilapidated structures, rejuvenate incapacitated ideas. If Nigerians decide now to make Nigeria to be the best country in the world, it can happen in no time.”

Dr. Archbishop Sam Zuga’s full message to Nigerian youths below.

“Nigeria is the best country in the world, many countries are surviving by the wealth of Nigeria. If Nigeria can survive till now with selfish elders and irresponsible youths, imagine what Nigeria could be in the next 5 years with SELFLESS ELDERS & YOUTHS THAT DECIDED TO STOP COMPLAINING AND START TAKING RESPONSIBILITY.

The only problem of Nigeria is Nigerians.

Who are the people that are being accused of spoiling things in Nigeria? The answer is Nigerian Leaders. Where did we get Nigerian Leaders? The answer is from Nigerians. Who are Boko Haram? The answer is Nigerians. Who are the people that Boko Haram are killing? The answer is Nigerians. Who are the people fighting Boko Haram? The answer is Nigerian soldiers.

Who are the kidnappers? The answer is Nigerians. Who are they kidnapping? The answer is Nigerians. Who are the bandits? The answer is Nigerians. Who are they attacking? The answer is Nigerians. Who are the unknown gunmen? The answer is Nigerians. Who are they gunning down? The answer is Nigerians. Who are the Herdsmen? The answer is Nigerians. Who’s farmers are they attacking? The answer is Nigerians farmers.

The Nigerian youths that are claiming to be ignored are the real problem of Nigeria. Ask me why?

The accused elders of today are the former Nigerian youths who were younger during the struggle of Nigeria independence by the Nigerian youths around 1955 to 1960. The oldest person among the people that struggled and collected Nigeria independence was 42, the rest were younger than him. 6 years after independence, the younger ones killed them and took over power, in the name of they are not doing it right.

Remember, Nigerian youths said the Colonia masters should give them independence because they are not doing it right. When they started leadership, their younger ones killed them and took over. The younger ones that took over disagreed among themselves and decided to part ways, the other group said”no way” and they started civil war.

After the civil war, another set of Nigerian youths pushed them away and took over. 7 months later, another Nigerian youths killed the person on seat and was also killed. The young Obasanjo became head of state and decided to give power to civilian. After 4 years, the same set of people took over power through Buhari, claiming that civilians are not doing it right. Before you know it, the same set of people took over power from Buhari that he was not doing it right and Babangida took over. That is how nobody has ever done it right in Nigeria till now.

It was as if Jonathan was the devil and Buhari that was not good and was pushed aside became an angel. Now Buhari is the devil while Jonathan is the angel. I don’t know who Nigerians are planning to vote as their Leader o, but even that one, if he or she would be a Nigerian, there will be no difference if Nigerians continue with the attitude of not seeing anything good from a leader. Once you are a leader in Nigeria, you are a potential problem causer.

Instead of uniting to support the leader, they will be divided against the leader. Some will be for, some will be against. They ones that are against the leader are not always ready to see anything good about the leader, the people that are for can never see anything bad in the leader.

Nigerian youths are the ones being used as body guard by Nigerian Leaders. Nigerian youths are the ones assisting Nigerian Leaders in the bank to steal Nigerian money. Nigerian youths are in Boko Haram, bandits, kidnappers, armed robbers, cultists prostitutes. Nigerian youths are the ones serving in security agencies in Nigeria, collecting bribe and harassing Nigerians. Nigerian youths were the ones that Organised end SARS. Nigerian youths were the SARS. Nigerian youths were sponsored to attack end SARS protesters. Young Nigerian Army were accused of killing Nigerian youths that were protesting.

A Nigerian youth is the highest paid robotic Engineer in the world. Nigerian youths are making exploits in all spheres of life across the globe. We have it all in Nigeria. If Nigerians decide now to make Nigeria to be the best country in the world, it can happen in no time.

That is why ZUGACOIN is the ANSWER.

The solution to Nigeria problem is in my hands, the founder of ZUGACOIN because my case is different.

I’m not voted, appointed, selected or nominated but anointed, called before conceived, ordained before birthed.

It is possible to make it in life without Government but GOD. I am a very good example. That is why as people are working towards Local Government and State Assemblies Autonomy, ZUGACOIN is working towards giving every Nigerian Financial Autonomy. Let Nigerians reduce over dependence on Government and there will be peace and progress everywhere in Nigeria in no distant time.

Follow me, so that we can create another NIGERIA inside Nigeria.

Happy New Month

Sam Zuga.”

