By Arogbonlo Israel

Politician and one-time presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba has revealed reason for the removal of his Crowwe App on Playstore by Google.

Vanguard recalls Google on Monday, June 14, deleted Crowwe App days after federal government suspended Twitter.

Vanguard learnt some aggreived Nigerians had taken to Playstore to discredit the app following the suspension of Twitter.

Reacting, Garba in a chat with The PUNCH Monday, claimed he asked Google to take down his social media platform from Google Playstore because he needed to update the code.

“We took down Crowwe App because we are trying to update the codes and then put it back up. There are some bugs which we identified which can prevent future downloads so we decided to bring it down, edit the code and then put it back up,” he said.

On whether the app was removed due to the complaints by Nigerians, Garba replied; “Yes, a lot of people have been posting reports but it has no effect on the app. The truth is that before you publish an app, you have to pass through a lot of audits and a lot of these people commenting don’t know.

The app being installed has nothing to do with the user but has everything to do with the app itself. There is a bug affecting the contact list information so we had to submit a support report to take it down which was done. We are almost done with the publishing and we will push it back and it might be installed tonight or tomorrow morning.”

