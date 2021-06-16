By Dapo Akinrefon

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, on Wednesday, urged the Federal Government to jettison the idea of opening any grazing route.

Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Jare Ajayi said this in reaction to a statement by Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Ajibola Basiru wherein he said that there was no federal legislation on grazing routes in Nigeria.

Ajayi in a statement said: “It is quite gladdening that a lawmaker, a Senator will tell us what the position of the law is. For him to say that there is no such law is quite gladdening but our position in Afenifere is that if there were such a law, we will want to know when it was promulgated and to what extent it should cover.

“In any case, such a law will be obsolete and it will not be binding. For the senator to tell us that there is no such law, it is in tandem with our position.

Therefore, the Federal Government should forget the idea about reopening any grazing route.”

Vanguard reports that President Buhari during an interview stated he will ask the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami dig up the gazette of the First Republic when people were obeying laws.

According to him, there were cattle routes and grazing areas. Cattle routes were for when herdsmen were moving up country, north to south or east to west. They had to go through there.

