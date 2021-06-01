Breaking News
VIDEO: Plot to silence me failed – Sowore narrates ordeal with police

On 5:38 pm
By Arogbonlo Israel

Nigerian human rights activist cum convener of the #RevolutionNow campaign, Omoyele Sowore has revealed what transpired between him and the police in the nation’s capital Abuja on Monday, May 31.

Recall the SaharaReporters publisher was reportedly shot by a police officer at the popular Unity Fountain in Abuja where they had converged at 8:30 am.

But the police allegedly denied them entry into the place describing the claim by Sowore as untrue.

Reacting, Sowore in a 26 minutes video posted on his verified Facebook handle Tuesday, narrated his ordeal with the Nigeria Police Force.

Watch video below;

Source: Omoyele Sowore/Facebook

Vanguard News Nigeria

