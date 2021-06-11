Mr Felix Omoregie , Ambassador Becky Edionwe , Mr Austin Edionwe won administrative seats at Uhi Community Ireland after a long electoral procedure by Uhi indigenes in diaspora.

One of the largest Africa-Diaspora communities known as Uhi Community Ireland has taken up registration with the Corporate Affair commission in Nigeria. The renowned community was first honoured by African Union (AU) and the Nigerian Embassy in Ireland for her exemplary Africa-Diaspora community of the year based on their activeness in promoting African cultural heritage and the Edo arts and Culture in various languages and forms.

The organisation also has arms in various continents, countries and states. Like the Uhi Community- United Kingdom,Uhi Community- United States, Uhi Community -Italy and many more. In 2019,Uhi Community Ireland, became the umbrella body of all Uhi indigenes in diaspora, making it the most largest coalition of Africa-Diaspora community.

The recent elected board of directives are Mr Felix Omoregie (President) , Ambassador/Mrs Becky Edionwe (Vice President) and Mr Austin Edionwe (Treasurer). The Uhi Community Ireland’s major aims and objective is to enhance the betterment of Uhi indigenes, developed villages/Town’s, Uhi cultural heritage, and grow the welfare of their land through collective efforts without any political affiliations.Uhi district, is also the umbrella district to villages such as Egbisi; Irhiborhibo; Obagie; Obazagbon; Ugueghudu; Uhi; and Uhimwento.

The Uhi district is located under Uhunonde local Government area in Edo State . Uhi is a small town in Nigeria.Located in Edo State, Nigeria, near Ekpoma and Ehor.