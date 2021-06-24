Hakan Calhanoglu has completed a shock free transfer to Serie A champions Inter from city rivals Milan.

The Turkey international has signed a three-year deal with the Scudetto winners after failing to agree fresh terms with Milan.

Calhanoglu spent four seasons at San Siro with Inter’s bitter foes, scoring 32 goals and providing 42 assists across 172 appearances in all competitions.

He confirmed on Monday, a day after his national side’s elimination from Euro 2020, that an agreement had been reached with Inter.

The Nerazzurri announced Calhanoglu’s arrival on their official website on Tuesday.

Calhanoglu created 98 chances in Serie A last season – the highest number of any player in Europe’s top five leagues.

Inter’s top chance creator in the league last season, for comparison, was Romelu Lukaku with 52.

Only Rodrigo De Paul (10.27) had a higher expected assists figure than Calhanoglu (8.47) among players in Italy’s top tier, despite the Milan man making three fewer appearances.

He is one of only four Turkish players to reach 50 goals in the top five European leagues since the turn of the 21st century, the others being Mevlut Erdinc (92), Nihat Kahveci (76) and Halil Altintop (67).

