Chinese expatriate allegedly kills Nigerian female crane operator in Abia

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, Umuahia

Tension is building at the Inner Galaxy Steel Company, Umuahala-Obuzor Asa, in Ukwa West council area of Abia State, over the death of a female crane operator, identified as Ocheze Ogbonna.

Ogbonna hails from the company’s host community, Umuahala Obuzor Asa.

Vanguard gathered that Ocheze was pushed down from the crane by a Chinese manager of the company. She was said to have hit her head on a hard object and died.

Some workers at the steel factory told Vanguard that the Chinese manager never related well with Ocheze over alleged rejection of love advances by the deceased.

However, the incident caused tension in the steel company as youths of the community barricaded the gates, insisting that they wont leave until justice was done over the death of the crane operator. The protesting youths were later dispersed by soldiers guarding the steel company.

It was alleged that some of the protesting youths were shot and beaten up by soldiers.

“The Chinese people at Inner Galaxy company are dehumanizing Nigerians. The chinese manager pushed Ocheze out of the crane. She fell and hit her head on the hard surface and died.

“We want justice done, our sister cannot die in vain, the government must investigate the activities of the chinese people at Inner Galaxy company. The soldiers guarding the company are shooting at us for protesting the death of our sister.They are subjecting Nigerians to much suffering. Enough is enough,” one of the protesting youths told Vanguard.

Police Public Relations Officer, Abia State command did not respond to calls and text messages sent to her mobile number as at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile,the Member representing Ukwa West and Ukwa East federal constituency, Hon Chris Nkwonta, has condemned the death of the factory worker.

In a statement, Nkwonta lamented that the manner in which the crane operator who is one of his constituents was killed amounts to total disregard for the sanctity of life, an act of hatred and wickedness exhibited by the Chinese expatriate at the Steel Company against their host community, Umuahala-Obuzor.

He said; “Miss Ocheze Ogbonna’s death orchestrated by a Chinese expatriate is a gross abuse of the rules of engagement and a total disregard for the sanctity of human life and an affront on their host community, Umuahala-Obuzor and the peace loving people of Ukwa West Local Government Area.

“This barbaric act once again calls to mind the incessant calls by well-meaning Nigerians that the Chinese expatriates operating in Nigeria do not have regard for human lives and must be called to order immediately to avert the breakdown of law and order.

“I strongly condemn the dastardly act and brutal killing of late Miss Ocheze Ogbonna by the Chinese expatriate. I call on the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, the Chief of Army Staff, the Abia State Commissioner of Police and the Minister of State, the Labour to ensure that the culprit, who I understand is being shielded by the security agents, is brought to book and made to face the full wrath of the law.”