Chief Charles Udeogaranya

Former presidential aspirant, Chief Charles Udeogaranya, has advised the people of Anambra State to ensure that the APGA governorship candidate for the November 6 gubernatorial election succeeds at the poll.

The political veteran shares the view that the former CBN governor, Charles Soludo remains the best candidate for the job and therefore, there is no need to bother with the rest when the best has emerged.

In a media chat with journalists, the Ohaneze chieftain drew attention to the fact that being a state governor with the prevailing circumstances of direct funding of local government areas from source, huge state debts, Covid-19 paralyzed the global economy, ever increasing forex exchange rate in a state that harbours a great number of Nigerian importers, dangerous security challenges, unprecedented restiveness among the youth and outrageous unemployment rates, would not be a child’s play.

Udeogaranya appealed for a non-partisan approach to Anambra politics saying, “I am not a member of the APGA party but achieving a better Anambra State, a better Igboland, and a better Nigeria remains a task for all.

“In the end, good governance for the people should be the ultimate goal and not one’s political party.

“A better Anambra State should be victorious than individual political success and all should put hands on deck to make it happen.”

Vanguard News Nigeria