The Acting Rector, Auchi Polytechnic, Edo State, Engr. M. A. Zubair has urged returning students of the institution to observe good morals and adhere to the rules and regulations of the college as the new academic session begins.

The Registrar, Dr. Godwin Ihionkhan, in a statement, stated that the academic board has approved Tuesday, June 15, 2021 as commencement date for the new academic session for both new and returning students of the institution.

According to him, new students are expected to begin registration immediately while old students are also to commence registration on Monday, June 28, 2021.

The Acting Rector, while wishing all the new and returning students peaceful and fruitful academic session, prayed for their journey mercies.