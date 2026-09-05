Plateau shuts schools over diphtheria threat

Gov. Mutfwang

By Golok Nanmwa, Jos

The Plateau State Government has directed the temporary closure of all public and private primary and secondary schools across the state, effective Monday, September 7, 2026, as a preventive measure against a diphtheria outbreak.

The directive, issued under the leadership of Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, follows the detection of suspected cases in Jos North, Wase, Jos South and Bassa Local Government Areas.

According to a statement signed by the Honourable Commissioner for Information and Communication, Rt Hon. Joyce Lohya Ramnap, on Saturday, schools that have already resumed academic activities are also required to shut down from Monday and remain closed until further notice.

The commissioner urged school proprietors, administrators, teachers, parents and guardians to comply fully with the order and ensure that pupils and students stay safely at home.

She said the measure was aimed at protecting the safety and wellbeing of students and teaching and non-teaching staff during the period.

“The Government appreciates the understanding and full cooperation of all stakeholders as it continues to take appropriate measures in the best interest of the people of Plateau State,” the statement read.