Reps urge Ministry of Power to provide electricity substation in Osun

By Tordue Salem – Abuja

The House of Representatives has urged the Ministry of Power to make provision for an Electricity Substation in Ayedaade/Irewole/Isokan Federal Constituency of Osun in the 2022 budget estimates.

The House mandated the Committees on Power and Appropriations, to include the provision of a substation in Ayedaade/Irewole/Isokan Federal Constituency of Osun State in the 2022 Budget.

The motion followed a motion on the need to provide 132/133 KVA substation in Ayedaade/Irelowe/Isokan Federal Constituency by Hon Oluga Taiwo.

The House noted that security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government, as such, the government is enjoined to provide a suitable environment to boost economic activities and secure the lives of the citizenry.

It also noted that item 13 Part II of the Second Schedule to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) provides that the National Assembly may make laws for the Federation or any part with respect to electricity and the establishment of electric power stations, and the generation and transmission of electricity in or to any part of the Federation and from one State to another.

The House said it was aware of the importance of electricity to improved standards of living, boost economic activities, and also the improvement of the security of any locality within the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The House said it was also aware that the provision of 132/133 KVA Electricity Substation in Ayedaade/Irewole/Isokan Federal Constituency will improve economic activities and security in Irewole, Ayedaade and Isokan Local Government Areas in Osun State and rejuvenate ailing industries in Apomu, Gbogan, Orile Owu, Araromi, Ikire, Ayetoro Balogun, Wasimni Communities.

It said it was cognizant that the Nigerian Electricity Value Chain includes electricity generation, transmission and distribution with their respective roles in meeting the power needs of the nation and most of these entities are either wholly-owned or part-owned by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The House said cognizant of the Governments’ objective to ensure electrification in rural communities, the Federal Government established the Rural Electrification Agency which has been championing the Nigerian Electrification Project to increase and catalyze electricity access to rural communities.

Vanguard News Nigeria