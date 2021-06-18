.

As part of efforts to support the government in curtailing community transmission of the COVID-19 virus in Lagos State, Reddington Zaine Laboratory (Zainelab) has announced the opening of two additional COVID-19 PCR testing centres.

The centres which are located at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere and the Rowe Park, Yaba, will serve the residents of these communities and others, including international travelers who are required to undertake the mandatory COVID-19 test before traveling out and on arrival in Nigeria.

In a statement released by the Medical Director of Reddington Zaine Laboratory, Dr. Olusola Oluwole, the new COVID-19 testing centres will complement the ones in Lekki, Victoria Island and Ikeja GRA which are already offering testing, counseling and treatment to a wide range of clientele including international travelers. Dr Oluwole said all our COVID-19 Testing Centres including the two new centres at Surulere and Yaba are Government / NCDC approved, they are well equipped to provide walk-in and drive through services with results reaching the client within 24 hours. Most of our Testing Centres are open 24-hours/day while we offer home sample collection service free of charge.

Reddington ZaineLab is equipped with state-of-the-art Class-3 Biosecurity Safety Technology which delivers COVID Test results within 24 hours. In cases of positive test result, we also offer treatment solution at the Armoured Shield COVID-19 Medical Centre in Victoria Island.

According to Dr Oluwole, Reddington is the only independent facility in Lagos currently accredited both for Testing and Treatment of COVID-19. This allows us a seamless management of all COVID-19 confirmed cases. We urge residents of Lagos State not to drop their guards but continue to observe all Covid-19 non pharmaceutical protocols such regular washing of hands with soap and running water, social distancing, consistent wearing of face mask while in the public space and use of alcohol based hand sanitisers.