By Haruna Aliyu

In an ongoing party membership  registration and in a concerted efforts being put in place to give the  peoples  redemption party (PRP) a sound footing in Kebbi state,the public relations officer of party on Tuesday malam Abubakar Dakin gari has said that so the  party have registered  more than twenty five thousand members in kebbi.

Dakin gari made the  disclosure  at the state party secretariat in Birnin Kebbi,according to him the membership registrant is not static as they receive members on daily  basis.

He explained  that,their members include serving civil servants  and retired,youth,women and the elderly who are willing  to align with  the  party to help it salvage  the situations  in the country ,he added that for fear of  harrassment serving civil servants play under ground.

On whether  the party is an opposition dakin gari said no PRP is a constitionally registered  party like any party in the  country who seeks to participate in the  art of governance and holds the  ruling party accountable for her inactions “through massive media interactions  we do call the ruling party to do the  needful but we usually  get insults from them but we are not detered we will sustain the  tempo till they do the right things for the  people  of the  state he said.

Dakin gari added that,the  party had  successfully held its wards and local governments congresses across the  state while they have for now interim executives until  they  get  nod from the  National  headquarters of the party to conduct state congress.

He urged  the  people  of kebbi state to come out enmasse to register when INEC begins voters  registration he described  PVC as a gateway to emancipation from the schackles of  bad governance being experienced in the  country .

