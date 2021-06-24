By Haruna Aliyu

In an ongoing party membership registration and in a concerted efforts being put in place to give the peoples redemption party (PRP) a sound footing in Kebbi state,the public relations officer of party on Tuesday malam Abubakar Dakin gari has said that so the party have registered more than twenty five thousand members in kebbi.

Dakin gari made the disclosure at the state party secretariat in Birnin Kebbi,according to him the membership registrant is not static as they receive members on daily basis.

He explained that,their members include serving civil servants and retired,youth,women and the elderly who are willing to align with the party to help it salvage the situations in the country ,he added that for fear of harrassment serving civil servants play under ground.

On whether the party is an opposition dakin gari said no PRP is a constitionally registered party like any party in the country who seeks to participate in the art of governance and holds the ruling party accountable for her inactions “through massive media interactions we do call the ruling party to do the needful but we usually get insults from them but we are not detered we will sustain the tempo till they do the right things for the people of the state he said.

Dakin gari added that,the party had successfully held its wards and local governments congresses across the state while they have for now interim executives until they get nod from the National headquarters of the party to conduct state congress.

He urged the people of kebbi state to come out enmasse to register when INEC begins voters registration he described PVC as a gateway to emancipation from the schackles of bad governance being experienced in the country .