B y Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

THE Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, Sunday, felicitated with the General Superintendent, Deeper Christian Life Ministry, DLCM, and Deeper Life Bible Church Worldwide, Pastor William Kumuyi, on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

The National President, PFN, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, led a delegation of executive members to the Headquarters of the Church in Kado, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory, FCT, to express their joy and identify with the octogenarian, who they described as “our bastion of integrity.”

Oke who was visibly elated said in his remarks that Kumuyi remains an icon in Christendom also being among the founding fathers of PFN whom they look unto being a perfect example to follow.

He also described him as shining light to the world and a man of impeccable integrity.

It will be recalled that on June 6, 2021, the renowned televangelist turned 80, who currently is holding a global revival progamme that started on Thursday June 24 and will end Tuesday June 29, and it is being transmitted live from the Regional Headquarters of the Church in Abuja to rest of the world via the Church’s website and other social media platforms including zoom.

He said: “We appreciate the grace of God upon your life with this painting; ‘WFK, Our Bastion of Integrity’, and present it to you, and more grace to you sir form the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria.

“He is representing the church in Nigeria and he is a man of integrity and we all look up to him and at 80 he is still strong and vibrant, and we has Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, which he belongs just feel we should come and celebrate, identify and encourage him.

“We don’t want to wait until he passes to glory and come to say all manner of things about him but we want to say it when he is alive and can hear it so that he can be encouraged in his heart to do more, and we trust God that we see him even at old age and still continue to be a blessing.

“You have spent over 50 years of your life preaching the word of God. The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria today join the Deeper Christian Life Ministry worldwide around the 7 million of daddy’s children, mothers and lovers to wish daddy happy birthday and many more years.

“Daddy raised us through the preaching of holiness and Jesus only is the message which he has preached without compromised. He has been consistently consistent and you are a shining example to us and to the world, and will continue to be until your work is ended.”

He added, “People who say that we cannot be upright they are wrong the Bible makes it clear through Christ we can live upright, people who we cannot be perfect they are wrong, the Bible makes it clear that we can be perfect through Christ, and that is why when you see somebody who is perfect in Christ, is important, mark him, so you can be inspired to know that perfection is possible and we can be like Christ, and daddy has not only taught it, hold on to it for over 50 years and he has demonstrated it, is life is impeccable integrity by the grace of God. Daddy eminently qualifies to be followed.”

High point of the visit was the presentation of a painting which reads, ‘WFK 80, Our Bastion of Integrity’ by the PFN President, Oke and his deputy, Bishop John Praise along with other executive members as birthday plaque to Pastor Kumuyi.

However, the PFN boss declared stand of the Fellowship on the current challenges threatening unity of the country, “For the nation, we need to come to come together; east, west, north and south we are stronger together and our diversity should be turned into strength not as instrument to divide us even as a diverse people and tongues God made us and we are all human beings.

“Let us come together in unity where no man is oppressed, over-lording the people, and see ourselves as equal partners and stakeholders in the project called Nigeria. I encourage people to come together in unity.”