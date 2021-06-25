



Delta-born Entrepreneur, CEO Omaduvie Foundation Mr. Sunday Omaduvie has bagged SDG humanitarian Ambassador.

Omaduvie accompanied by the Special Assistant on Media to the Delta State Governor Mr. Ossai Ovie Success, Chiedu Ikechukwu , precious Pearl Crown Queen of Olamma Africa received Pan African Leadership and SDG humanitarian award during 4th annual PAN African Leadership Symposium and honors [PALESH] theme: ‘Combating COVID-19 through Sustainable Education Drive in Africa: Challenges and Way Forward’ at the National Merit House in Abuja, Nigeria.

According to the Organiser, Amb. Dr. Jonathan Ojadah, Omaduvie has contributed positively towards the realisation of Sustainable Development and has distinguished himself.



Receiving the award, Mr. Omaduvie dedicated the award to God Almighty noting that his Foundation will be motivated more in reaching out to humanity.

He noted that people are suffering and there is a need to reach out to people most especially in our communities.

“I am grateful to God for this award and it is my prayer that our Foundation will reach out to humanity.

I want to urge everyone to impact lives so we can build a better Nigeria.” he said.

Other personalities honoured include Hon. Likando Kalaluka, Attorney General, Republic Of Zambia; Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed, chairman, Senate Committee on SDGs; Alh. Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi CCIE, Director General/CEO, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA); Arc. Clement Liwhundebe Udie, project supervisor, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC); Hon. (Barr.) Chinwe Monu Olarewaju, founder, Monu Olarewaju Foundation; Dame Julie Okah-Donli, chairman, Board of Trustees, United Nations Voluntary Trust Fund (UNVTF), Nigeria Singer J Martins, Nollywood Actor Mike Ezuruonye among others.

This award is proudly endorsed by African Union (AU ECOSSOC NIGERIA), International Peace Commission UN-IPC and the International Human Rights Commission UN-IHRC.