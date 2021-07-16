



Young entrepreneur humanitarian ambassador Sunday Omaduvie has bagged the influential young Deltan award

Omaduvie was among the dignitaries honoured at the 100 Most influential Young Deltans award held in Asaba.

The organizer 100 Most influential Young Deltans Award Amb. Louis Temisan stated that Omaduvie nomination and winning is as a result of his outstanding contribution to Deltans.

Temisan added that the award is specifically meant to motivate young Deltans in affecting more lives.

Omaduvie who spoke during the award noted that his foundation recognition in her contribution toward humanity will help the foundation and him in person to add more value to humanity and urging others to emulate.

He dedicated the award to hardworking youths in Delta State noted that the future is now not tomorrow, so there is a need for every youth to stand up for their right.

He also commended Delta State Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa for the appointments of youths.