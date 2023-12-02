Dujima Adamawa bags Prestigious NMCA Humanitarian of the Year Award

In a celebration of unwavering commitment and remarkable dedication to stability and development in Nigeria, the organisers of the annual National Media Community Award (NMCA) honoured Alhaji Musa Halilu Ahmed OFR, the Dujima Adamawa and Chairman of TILT Group, as the Humanitarian of the year at this year’s ceremony.

The event, held at a glittering ceremony at the Nigeria Institute of Journalism, Ogba Ikeja, brought together prominent figures, media icons, and change-makers from around the country. They converged to celebrate iconic personalities, as well as discuss and deliberate on this year’s theme: “Role of the Media In Nigeria’s Socio-Political Development, Financial Stability, and Security.”

The annual National Media Community Award aims to promote media excellence and encourages media professionals to not only celebrate others but also themselves. This year’s event featured a guest lecture delivered by Mr. Rotimi Ojamamoye, GMD of Assetrise Limited. The lecture emphasised the need for Nigerian media to focus on the positives emerging from Nigeria, to accentuate and accelerate the country’s development.

Renowned for his unyielding passion and tireless endeavours in supporting humanitarian aid and programs committed to expediting the attainment of Sustainable Development Goals in Nigeria, Alhaji Musa Halilu Ahmed is a noble Nigerian who believes that Wealth must be used as a force for good, above all other things. His contributions span a wide spectrum of humanitarian endeavours. These range from providing essential aid in conflict zones in North East Nigeria to implementing sustainable community development projects aimed at promoting education, healthcare, and economic empowerment of the underserved.

Through his Non-Profit Organization, the Musa Halilu Ahmed Foundation, he has spearheaded initiatives that have profoundly impacted tens of thousands of Nigerians across the nation. The Musa Halilu Ahmed Foundation has collaborated with numerous organizations, including the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Nigerian Correctional Service, Federal Ministry of Education, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, and Poverty Alleviation, among others. These collaborations aim to implement programs that seek to consolidate Nigeria’s development gains towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 1 – No Poverty, SDG 3 – Good Health and Well-Being, SDG 4 – Quality Education, and SDG 5 – Gender Equality.

The NMCA committee commended Dujima Adamawa not only for his tangible contributions but also for his altruistic leadership and unwavering dedication to humanitarianism and national development. Mr. Joshua Uloko, the Chairman of the Award ceremony, stated, “Alhaji Halilu has successfully initiated numerous impactful projects that have uplifted communities facing adversity. From establishing educational scholarships for disadvantaged children and youth to implementing healthcare programs in remote regions, his initiatives have been instrumental in catalyzing sustainable development and fostering resilience among vulnerable populations.”

In his acceptance speech delivered by his representative, Mr Solomon Adetokunbo, Group Head of Corporate Communications & Corporate Social Responsibility of TILT Group, Alhaji Musa Halilu expressed gratitude for the honour bestowed upon him. He emphasised that the award serves as motivation and a call to go the extra mile in empowering more Nigerians. He reaffirmed his commitment to continue striving towards creating a Nigeria where compassion and support are extended to all, regardless of tribe or circumstance.

Other award recipients of this year’s NMCA include Dr. Solomon Arase CFR, Chairman of the Police Service Commission; Prince Nduka Obaigbena CON, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief of the THISDAY Media Group; Mr. John Mohmoh Chairman and CEO of Channels Television; Dr. D.K Olukoya, General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, among other well-meaning Nigerians contributing to the noble cause of development in various fields.

The National Media Community Award ceremony for deserving Nigerians stands as a testament to individuals like Dujima Adamawa, whose compassion and relentless pursuit of a better world serve as an inspiration to us all. As the ceremony concluded with a standing ovation to the awardees, it reinforced the belief that a single act of kindness has the power to ignite a ripple effect of positivity, shaping a brighter future for generations to come.

Alhaji Musa Halilu Ahmed’s recognition at the NMCA ceremony serves as a reminder of the transformative power of selfless actions and the impact individuals can make through dedicated service to humanity.

The National Media Community Award is organised by Media Community Network in conjunction with Daily Pride Communications, publisher of City Pride Achievers’ Magazine.