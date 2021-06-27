By Ayo Onikoyi

Olubukola Owoyomi , the head honcho of Mide’s Mane, epitomizes poise, allure and style.

At a first meeting with her, you will not but be attracted to her ravishing beauty. Just like a goldfish that has no hiding place, her sartorial elegance speaks volumes of her.

In the country today, she is the highest supplier of luxury virgin hair, boasting a long list of high-class and celebrity clientele in Nigeria, London, Canada, America and Europe to her credit.

Before venturing into entrepreneurship, offering the purest of virgin/donor hair and hair care products/services, she had worked as a banker with the defunct Société Generale Bank, Devcom Merchant Bank and Equatorial Trust Bank, respectively.

With her dedication and selflessness, she rose astronomically to an enviable height, winning several awards before she quit to start her own private business. Despite the hard times faced as an entrepreneur, she was able to replicate her magic wand in banking in her own business.

What she has sowed in sweat, she is currently reaping bountifully with a smile on her face.

On June 30, the Accounting graduate of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife will be having a double celebration.

She will be celebrating her 45th birthday and Mide’s Mane 10th anniversary. Her birthday will be devoid of much fanfare as she will rather be at home to offer prayers to her Creator for sparing her life.

Thereafter, she will play host to close friends and family at her Lagos residence, where they will be treated to an array of sumptuous meal and high-cost drinks.

A close source disclosed that in celebrating the 10th anniversary of Mide’s Mane, she will also be launching another pocket-friendly luxury affordable hair brand.

“Sometime ago,she received several requests from her teeming customers to make another type of luxury hair.

The soon-to-be-launched ‘Mide’s Mane-iacs’ will provide high-quality produced human hair for those who cannot afford the luxury virgin range but also want to slay on a budget. This branch targets a larger market and will also raise the bar in providing long-lasting, versatile human hair. By popular demand, she is ready to grant the request of her customers as part of the 10th-anniversary celebration,” the source said.

