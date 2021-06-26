The Obidigwe Football Academy will be organising an open screening for kids between ages 12 and 16 at Technical Secondary School, Akiyi Umulokpa, Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area, Enugu State.

In a statement issued by the Team Manager of the academy, Chukwuebuja Anikwe, the week-long screening exercise will commence July 16 through 23rd..

Already several sponsors, among who are Mr Tobias Nwabuife, Chukwudi Nweke, Prince Chukwudi Nwankwo, among others have shown interest in backing the academy, which is the first in the area.

“A lot of budding football talents in and around the area have indicated interest in the exercise,” Favour Obidigwe said, adding that successful players will be enrolled into the academy for further training and possible placement to clubs..

The academy is camping at Basil Nwabueze compound in Amofu Village Umulokpa in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area, Enugu State.

