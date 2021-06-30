By Benjamin Njoku

Popstar, Davido, has expressed deep shock over the sudden demise of his road manager, Habeeb Uthman popularly known as Obama DMW.

Reacting to Obama’s demise via one of his Instagram pages, the music sensation wrote “Obama why? Obama what?’

Obama DMW reportedly died of suspected cardiac arrest on Tuesday morning.

He was said to have complained of breathing problems and drove himself to the Ever Care Hospital, Admiralty Way, Lekki, Lagos.

ALSO READ: Behold 7 sexy divas creating stimulating content on Instagram

Unfortunately, he did not come out alive as he died hours later in the hospital.

Also, reacting to Obama’s demise, plus-size actress, Eniola Badmus shared a picture where she posed with the deceased with the caption: ” This one is painful. Rest on lord Obama.”

There are indications that remains of the late Obama will be laid to rest on Wednesday, June 30.

A close friend of Davido for a couple of years now. Obama was a regular member of the famous 30BG gang. He was also the CEO of Obama Music Worldwide(OMW).

According to stories flying around, Obama hung out with Davido in the studio 21 hours before his death.

Vanguard News Nigeria