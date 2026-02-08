Grammy 2026: Why Tyla beat Davido, others – Member of Recording Academy, Richardine Bartee

By Ayo Onikoyi

US-based Nigerian music professional and a member of the Grammy Recording Academy, Richardine Bartee, has offered a simple explanation as to why South African singer Tyla beat Davido and other nominees to win the Best African Performance category award at the just concluded 68th Grammy ceremony.

In a WhatsApp chat with Potpourri, Bartee explained that the GRAMMY Awards are decided by music professionals—artists, producers, and executives—who recognise excellence among their peers.

“One important factor behind Tyla’s GRAMMY win is the strong team and global backing she has. Tyla is signed to Epic Records, one of the most respected record labels in the United States, with a long history of working with world-class artists, including the King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

“Being part of such a powerful label means access to the right strategy, promotion, and industry connections. These factors help ensure her music reaches the right audiences and decision-makers worldwide. In many ways, Tyla’s consistent wins across major award ceremonies reflect not just her talent, but also the strength and experience of the team supporting her career,” she said.

Tyla has now won the category two times in three years, with only Nigerian singer Tems coming in between in 2025.

Many Nigerians have expressed their displeasure with the choice of the South African R&B singer, arguing that her songs are not as popular as those of her Nigerian counterparts. But whether we like it or not, the Grammy is purely an American thing, giving breath to African art and pop culture.

The Recording Academy CEO, Harvey Jay Mason Jr., summed it up in a viral video on Instagram, saying, “You have to understand that the only way to win a Grammy is to have a member of the Academy vote for you. In order to be a member of the Academy, you have to be a professional working in music in the United States, at least for now. Right now, if you are a working professional in the United States, you can become a member of the Recording Academy.

“Once you are a member of the Recording Academy, you can vote. All the music is submitted and the members listen to it, and they evaluate it by the quality of the art, not the sales, not the streams, not how many fans, not how many followers, but purely on the opinions of the Recording Academy members in that particular year. That’s how you win a Grammy. There’s no voters’ vote, no journalists, no labels, it’s music professionals voting for their peers.”