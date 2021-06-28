



By Chris Ochayi

The forensic audit firm, G.E Osage, handling the physical verification of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC,projects in Abia State has intensified efforts in conduct of the exercise in order to beat the July dateline.

The firm handling the Lot 2 in Abia State and it’s Imo State counterpart, BBC Professionals are facing the challenge of meeting the dateline having starred the exercise behind scheduled following the security challenged experienced in both States in the last few weeks ago.

The firms which started the exercises on Thursday June 17 because of the security situation in the we’re the 3rd batch in the ongoing physical verification of the NDDC projects across the nine States of the region.

READ ALSO:Tension in N-Delta, as Akpabio’s timeline to Tompolo, others on NDDC Board lapses

The Principal Manager, Head of Projects NDDC Abia State Office, Kingsley Azu, has led the forensic auditors to a 3.5km road project constructed by the Commission.

Speaking with journalists, Azu said “We are inspecting a 3.5km road project with the name Instruction to urgently remedy failed and unmotorable sections of Umuomanta Mbosi to Old Road”.

He added that this place before now is not quite accessible because of the unmotorable nature.

“You can see how good it is now, the essence of doing the road is to ensure there is access to this community, their economic life improved, people who are sick will find easy access to hospitals”, he said.

The NDDC according to him had also constructed another 3.5km of road and a 3km road around the community, water projects, Solar street lights school buildings, rural electrification, healthcare project.

The forensic auditors were also conducted round some project sites in Ukwa East Local Government, Isiala Ngwa and Obingwa by NDDC officials.

Some of the projects visited were a 3.3 kilometre road project in Isiala Ngwa, a health centre in Umuanunu (Obingwa) as well as solar-powered streetlights in Akirik–Uku, Ndoki, among others.

The physical verification exercise in different states is undertaken by various teams of forensic auditors.