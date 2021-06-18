NCDC commissions 5th infectious disease treatment centre in Kastina

By Chioma Obinna

To strengthen health security, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has established an infectious disease treatment centre at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Katsina State, making it the 5th centre commissioned by the centre in less than one year.

The centre is part of the agency’s support to strengthen states’ capacity to prevent, detect and respond to infectious disease outbreaks.

The fully equipped treatment centre commissioned by the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora, was also officially handed over to the management of FMC Katsina and the State Government.

It could be recalled that since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, NCDC has been supporting all states across Nigeria in responding to the current pandemic and in strengthening preparedness for future outbreaks. According to the Director-General of NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, the support from NCDC includes the establishment of public health laboratories, public health emergency operations centres and treatment centres.

The treatment centre in Katsina is the fifth to be commissioned in less than one year, with 11 others at various stages of development. At the commissioning of the treatment centre

“At NCDC, we recognise the critical importance of strengthening health security at the state level. The success of our work depends on strong capacity at the subnational level. We will continue supporting all states to ensure that we have the infrastructure and resources we need to prevent, detect and respond to future outbreaks.

Speaking during the handover, the Minister of State for Health represented by the Chief Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre, Gusau said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken the foundations of our health, economic and social stability.

“However, it has also led to mammoth efforts such as the establishment of this treatment centre. By building a standard centre where infectious disease treatment can be provided, we are bringing care closer to the people, and strengthening our capacity for future outbreaks..

“Nigeria has been responding to the COVID-19 pandemic for 16 months, with over 160,000 cases and 2,117 deaths recorded. Since then, investments have been made in strengthening health security across states.

“In addition to the establishment of infectious disease treatment centres, molecular laboratories and PHEOCs, NCDC has led the training of over 10,000 health workers on infection prevention control, completed the the digitalisation of the country’s infectious disease surveillance system, provided vehicles for outbreak investigation across states ensured regular supplies of treatment and testing supplies amongst other activities.

“With the leadership of the Federal Ministry of Health and support of partners, NCDC remains committed to providing support to states, and strengthening sub-national health security capacity in Nigeria.”

Vanguard News Nigeria