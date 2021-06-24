The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has moved to give Gov. Abdullahi Sule legal backing in order to enhance transparency, accountability and probity for good governance in the state.

To that effect,the house deliberated on three different executive bills and slated June 28 for the third reading of the bills.

The Speaker of the house, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, stated this after the legislature deliberated on the executive bills’ report during proceedings on Wednesday in Lafia.

The reports are: Joint Committee on Finance and Appropriation/ Public Account on a bill for a Law to Enact the Nasarawa State Public Audit Law 2021 and for Other Matters Connected Therewith.

The report was presented by Mr Abdullahi Angibi, the Co- Chairman of the committee.

The second report is the Joint Committee on Finance and Appropriation/ Public Account on a Bill for a Law to Provide for the Establishment of Office of the Auditor-General for Local Governments and Other Matters Incidental Thereto.

It was presented by Hon. Mohammed Okpoku, the Acting Chairman of the committee.

The third report is the Joint Committee on Finance and Appropriation/ Public Account on A Bill for a Law for the Establishment of the Nasarawa State Debt Management Office and for Other Matters Connected Therewith.

Also Okpoku, the Acting Chairman of the committee, presented the report.

For the Nasarawa State Public Audit Law 2021, the committee recommended that the Audit Service Board shall be the designated body to recommend to the Executive Governor the person to be appointed as Auditor-General of the state.

The committee recommends renewable tenure for Auditor- General. “When he completes a term of four years, renewable once for another four years, if appointed on the service, provided is not more than the age of 60 years”.

“Upon vacation of office, the retiring Auditor-General shall be entitled to pension as a rate equivalent to the annual Salary of the incumbent Auditor-General.

“The Committee recommended 0.2 per cent of all payment on project executed by the State Government for project auditing.

“The Committee further recommends 2 per cent as professional fees to External Auditors.

“The Board shall comprise a chairman and six other members which shall be appointed two from each of the senatorial zone.

“The Auditor-General shall be the Chairman of the Board and an officer not below the rank of director shall serve as the secretary, ” he said

The house also recommended that a person with cognate experience of not less than 15 years in Account and Auditing practice with either B.Sc or HND as the case may be, be appointed as the chairman of the Board of age limit not above 60 years.

The house also deliberated on report of the Joint Committee on Finance and Appropriation/ Public Account on A Bill for a Law to Provide for the Establishment of the Office of the Auditor-General for Local Governments and Other Matters Incidental Thereto.

Okpoku said that the committee recommended that every Local Government Council shall submit its approved budget before the end of first quarter of the year.

“Render an annual financial statement to the Office of the Auditor-General before the end of last quarter of the financial year.

“The Auditor-General shall be entitled to provision for life at a rate equivalent to the annual salary of the incumbent Auditor-General,” he said.

Furthermore, the house also deliberated on report of the Joint Committee on Finance and Appropriation/ Public Account on A Bill for a Law for the Establishment of the Nasarawa State Debt Management Office and for Other Matters Connected Therewith which was presented by Okpoku.

The committee recommended that the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry for Local Government should be a member of the Debt Management Committee representing the local government council.

The speaker slated June 28 for the third reading of all the three bills after the house deliberated on the reports.

Earlier, Alhaji Tanko Tunga, the Majority Leader of the House, moved a motion for adoption of the reports of the three bills after deliberation by the house.

Mr Luka Zhekaba, the Deputy Minority Leader of the House, seconded the motion.

Vanguard News Nigeria