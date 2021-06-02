Kaduna: FRSC clamps down on vehicles with expired documents, old number plates

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kaduna State Sector Command, has began clamp down on drivers plying roads with expired vehicle documents, old number plates and without drivers licence.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise which began in Kaduna, Zaria and Kafanchan Local Government areas of the state was a joint operation with some key government agencies.

They include the Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service, Police, Department of State Services, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps and Kaduna State Traffic Law Enforcement Authority.

Briefing newsmen on , Tuesday on the exercise, the FRSC Sector Commander in Kaduna, Hafiz Muhammed, said the joint operation was aimed at enforcing registration of old number plates, and unlicensed drivers.

He explained that having registered vehicles and licenced number plates was of critical importance to national security especially at such trying time.

“Up till this moment a lot of unregistered vehicles including tricycles and motorcycles still ply our roads and perpetrate crimes unnoticed.

“If the vehicles are registered, we can easily trace the person and his address and bring such perpetrator to book”, he said.

He also explained that old vehicle number plates had seized to exist in the FRSC data base.

“We call those vehicles ‘legacy’ and that is what prompted the new vehicle registration regime under the national vehicle identification scheme so that we can be able to acertain people with old number plates.

“The defaulters were given ample time to do the new registration and other mandatory requirements.

“The new number plate starts with the Local Government code and has the Nigerian map on it, which distinct it from the previous ones”, he said.

Muhammed stressed that the FRSC’s primary mandate was to reduce road crashes.

He warned people using spy number plates without approval, saying anyone caught would be dealt with.

“With the issues of insecurity we are facing, there is high usage of spy number plates, it is suspicious.

“As security agents, we will rise to the occasion make sure we interrogate them on adequate security information and scrutiny”.

Muhammed disclosed that the exercise is yielding positive results, as more than 200 vehicles has been apprehended.

He promised that the exercise would be sustained and thanked all the stakeholders involved in the operation for their cooperation.

