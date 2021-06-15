Intermodal transportation: Sanwo-Olu inaugurates ultra-modern Yaba Bus Terminal

Says integrated red line rail, ready in 18 months

The new Yaba Bus Terminal in

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday, commissioned the Yaba Bus Terminal, saying that the Red Line Rail project will be completed in 18 months.

The terminal is one of the most modern of all bus termini in terms of design and physical attractiveness

The white teflon covering being a waterproof fabric gives the terminal a unique look, designed to complement Lagos Rail Mass Transit, LRMT, Red Line rail infrastructure.

Speaking on the ocassion,Sanwo-Olu described the project as fulfilling the goals of his administration’s Bus Reform Initiative to bring the bus transport system up to par with what obtains internationally.

According to the governor : “The initiative is a subset of our Strategic Transport Master Plan (STMP)- the all-encompassing guide for everything being done to reform our bus transport sector. Our vision is to provide an integrated and intermodal public transportation system for our great city, which will give our people transportation choices and easy connectivity.

“Yaba evokes a lot of memories. It is a major commercial, transportation and entertainment hub, as well as the home of various educational institutions. Yaba features prominently in the Lagos State Transportation Master Plan because of its peculiar nature as a melting pot of various commercial and academic activities that has recently metamorphosed into a tech hub.

“Its evolution over the years places a lot of responsibility on government to ensure that its dynamism and growth are sustained through balanced development.

“The facility being inaugurated today is a world-class terminal from which buses will originate and terminate. I am happy to inform you that in the next 18 months, the Yaba Bus Terminal will be integrated with the Red Line Yaba Rail Station that is being constructed a few metres from this place.

“Once the rail line is completed, passengers will be able to choose the transportation mode they prefer to get to their destinations.

“Yaba Bus Terminal reflects our vision for regulated bus services. This terminal mirrors the standard bus services provided in the past by the now-defunct Lagos City Transport Service (LCTS) and the Lagos State Transport Services (LSTC).”

Sanwo-Olu, recalled the recently launched, First and Last Mile (FLM) Bus Scheme, which he noted to be a community-based transportation initiative to take commuters from the inner routes to the main transit corridors to join either the standard or Bus Rapid Transit BRT buses to their destinations.

He continued: “In addition, we are working on completing the Blue and Red Rail Lines out of our six rail and monorail lines.

“In the last two years, we have been working assiduously to complete these projects. This shows our commitment to their completion and eventual operation.

“I appeal to our citizens to protect this terminal and other projects that are being provided for our good. It is our collective responsibility to protect our infrastructure. If you notice any abnormality, do not hesitate to say something about it.

“it is your civic duty to report wrongdoing and the destruction of our public assets/infrastructure to the security agencies and government officials for prompt action.”

Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, added: “This project is geared towards the provision of a safe and quality public transport infrastructure that is comfortable and reliable. The bus reform initiative is designed to re-organise bus operation in the public transport sector for efficiency and effectiveness.

“This terminal would be the third to be commissioned by Mr Governor in the life of this administration, the others being Oyingbo and Mafoluku terminals. Others at Ifako-Ijaiye, Ojota and Ajah are at different stages of completion, but we are optimistic they would be completed before the end of this year.

“Our Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue and Red line projects are on course for delivery towards passenger operation by quarter four of 2022.”

On the left is Murtala Muhammed Way, which will be the take-off point for the overpass bridge over the rail lines to take traffic into Ojuelegba Road. The overpass bridge is government’s answer to eliminating the incidences of train accidents at level crossings.

The bus terminal has loading and off-loading bay for up to 15 midi and 4 high capacity buses per loading time, stable for 20 high capacity buses and public conveniences, water treatment plant, perimeter fencing, perimeter lightning.

It has a generator house with 200KVA generator and 500KVA transformer, muster point in case of emergency, pedestrian walkway, external lighting, Traffic system management (TSM) and signage among others.

Terminal Building consists of: Ticketing area and sitting area, restaurant area with kitchenette, commercial stores, control room, passenger information display board, offices, ATM point, sit out area on the first floor.

The buses from the Yaba Bus Terminal shall run the following routes: Yaba – Lawanson – Itire Ijesha – Cele, Yaba – Iyana-Ipaja, Yaba – Berger, UNILAG – Yaba, Ikeja – Yaba – Oyingbo.

