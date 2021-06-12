L-R: President & Founder, SECO, Mrs. Imuetinyan Okwueze; Director of Operations, (SECO), Mr. Jesse Short, briefing the Media at a press conference on the forth coming SECO’S Annual Activity Fair and Inclusion Awareness Campaign scheduled for next Saturday in Lagos.

By Moses Nosike

A non-governmental and non-profit organization, Special Education Collaborative Outreach (SECO), has urged the Federal Government to address the plights of people living with disabilities in the country. As citizens of Nigeria living in US, we want to contribute our quota towards nation building even though the cost of clearing these facilities at Nigerian Apapa Port is not only huge but frustrating.

The President/Founder Special Education Collaborative Outreach (SECO), Mrs. Imuetinyan Okwueze, made the plea in Lagos while briefing newsmen on the forthcoming Annual Social Awareness Information/ Activity Fair of the organization slated for June 19, 2021 at Adeyemi Bero Auditorium Alausa Ikeja Lagos. Mrs. Okwueze, flanked by the Director of Operations of SECO, Mr. Jesse Short, said addressing the plight of people with disabilities became necessary as their parents alone cannot cope with their education and family responsibilities.

According to her, we have passion for Special Education, and nobody should be excluded educationally, physically, economically, etc. “Our public schools should be equipped just as private schools, and government should help parents who can’t cope with the education of their children especially those living with disabilities”.

For them, the primary purpose of the Activity Fair is to showcase people with different abilities. The World needs to see who they are and what they can do at the same time,the event is campaigning for equal opportunity and accessibility for individuals with different abilities. All of these efforts are towards creating an inclusive world.

SECO will at this event take all necessary precautions to maintain proper social distancing and follow Covid-19 protocols as laid out by the Nigeria centre for disease control (NCDC) to keep everyone safe.

However, the event, they said, which is in conjunction with LASUDA and SIDA, would feature – Carnival-style games and activities; fun competitions; arts and crafts workshops; gallery-style display of creation from differently-abled persons; showcase performances by differently-abled individuals and groups; information booths and presentations.

Mrs. Okwueze who said that the Fair will be free and open to the public, said the guest speakers and performers will include: conveners of various NGOs, active and inclusive right advocates, celebrities and recording artistes.

Excerpts:

Why are you bringing SECO to Nigeria, despite the high cost of import duty on facilities?

Nigeria is home to the President and Founder so dear to my heart.

What are your strategies and abilities to actualise this dream in Nigeria?

Our strategies and abilities are to: engage and collaborate and unite all existing organizations for differently-abled individuals; facilitate events, conferences, and activities to promote the capabilities and accomplishments of differently-abled persons; engage and educate the general population about the medical causes of disabilities and the value of differently abled persons to the society and of interventions; and advocate at all levels of government foir proper inclusion and accessibility policies and laws with systems to enforce them.

Our members are familiar with Nigerian culture, systems, and thought process and how to motivate fellow Nigerians to change. They are highly experienced members and professionals working in our team in the area of special education, individualized leading and humanitarian outreach.

In terms of funding, how are you raising fund to push this dream?

SECO is a private Foundation fuelled primarily by donations. Currently, our donations come from our founders and a few members. We have the advantage of tax exempt status and campaign through both online and grass roots methods. We are in the process of establishing our own branding line of retail items. We are establishing outlets both digital and traditional outlets (online and in-store) from which all profits will go to charitable projects.

Who are your partners and what level of awareness have you created so far?

We have partnered with more than a dozen of other foundations in Nigeria. Each specializing in a different category of ability at our past events in Lagos. Additionally, we have provided support to the efforts of several other organizations. Prior to our last event, we were featured on a national talk radio show and the event itself was covered by multiple media outlets. We have donated and acquired resource items for and to people who need them.

How many people have you assisted one way or the other before and what’s the financial implication of this?

Most of our events have been focused on promoting self worth, and empowerment among members of our target population.

During the COVID crisis, our efforts were forced to change direction and we began providing material goods to at-risk individuals including good, mobility devices, cash palliative and small business loans. All of these resources came through donations.

How far with the Lekki project?

The project is still on. The structure has been built. Essential infrastructure has yet to be completed.

Is there any collaboration or partnership with state government?

In as much as we are open for collaboration, work is ongoing until individuals, organisations indicate interest to join us.