By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Two native doctors who allegedly prepare charms for the members of the Eastern Security Network, ESN, and nine other members said to have carried out attack on Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma’s hometown in Omuma Oru East local government area, have all been arrested.

They were arrested in their shrine in a bush near Njaba River in Imo state, said to be planning for another attack.

According to the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana, told newsmen in Owerri, that the arrest of the native doctors and others, were made possible when one of the ESN, suspect earlier arrested had led the security operatives to the bush where their camp was located.

The names of the ESN native doctors, were given as Chinedu Nwakaire “Male” aka “One Door” 48 years old Uzoamaka Ugoanyanwu “Male” 40 years old.

Vanguard captured the police as they Explained how they were arrested: “In consonance with the mandate given to the operatives of the Command by IGP Alkali Baba Usman to fish out all criminal elements in the state and restore normalcy to the state as soon as feasible, and in tandem with the determination and directive of the Commissioner of Police Imo state CP Abutu Yaro, FDC.

“On the 8/6/21 at about 1630 hrs, Tactical teams of the Command through diligent and painstaking investigations, stormed Ukwuorji, Mbaitoli Local Government area, along Onitsha road , and arrested one Ezeugo Ordu “M” 65 years old, a native of Ubachima, Omuma, Oru East LGA.”

“He confessed to be a member of IPOB/ESN, and made useful statements to the Police as regards to the recent attacks on Police stations as well as the residence of Governor Hope Uzodinma.”

According to Police, the suspect, Ordu, “Led operatives of the Command to the IPOB/ESN camp a Bush close to Njaba River, nine persons were arrested at the criminal hideout while planning another attack, assorted charms were recovered from them.

“However, two (2) out of the nine arrested in the hideout, Chinedu Nwakaire “Male” aka One Door, 48 yrs old Uzoamaka Ugoanyanwu “Male”,(thier native Doctor) 40 yrs old, were identified to be part of the hoodlums that attacked the private residence of Gov. Hope Uzodinma and also some Police stations as well, they confessed to the crime, and also stated their roles during the operations.”

“Furthermore, the CP used the opportunity to reiterate the call on members of the IPOB/ESN, or any other criminal syndicate operating in the state especially those who stole Police arms and ammunitions to voluntarily surrender themselves to enable them get “soft landing”, or they will be arrested face the full wrath of the law, as the Command will do everything possible to rid Imo state of crime and criminality,” Police said.

Photos: The two ESN native doctors, the one in (red) Uzoamaka Ugoanyanwu and in (white) Chinedu Nwakaire