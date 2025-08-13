Police arrest pastor, two others over alleged rape, murder in Imo

By Emmanuel Iheaka

OWERRI — The Imo State Police Command has arrested Pastor Ikenna Emmanuel and one Franklin Chizoba for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman in Orlu.

Police spokesperson Henry Okoye, in a statement on Wednesday night, said the suspects lured the victim to the pastor’s residence on June 30, 2025, under the guise of offering prayers for her. Upon arrival, she was allegedly given a drink that made her dizzy before both men reportedly assaulted her.

The suspects confessed to the crime during interrogation, according to the police, and were charged to court on August 12, 2025, before being remanded at the Correctional Facility, Owerri.

In a separate case, police arrested 39-year-old Ifeanyi Odinka of Amaifeke Orlu for allegedly stabbing his 75-year-old father, Denius Odinka, to death during a dispute over land sale proceeds.

The murder suspect has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Owerri, for further investigation and prosecution.