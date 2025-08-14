Police arrest pastor, 2 others for alleged rape, murder

The Nigeria Police Force

By Emmanuel Iheaka

OWERRI—The police in Imo State have arrested one Pastor Ikenna Emmanuel for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman in Orlu area of the state.

The cleric was apprehended alongside one Franklin Chizoba, who was allegedly an accomplice in the crime.

Spokesman of the police in the state, Henry Okoye, in a statement yesterday, said the duo allegedly lured the victim under the pretext of offering prayer to her.

In another development, the police also said they arrested one Ifeanyi Odinka of Amaifeke Orlu, for allegedly stabbing his 75-year-old father, Denius Odinka, to death following a dispute over proceeds from a land sale.

The statement read: “Operatives of the Orlu Divisional Headquarters have arrested a pastor and his accomplice for the alleged rape of a 20-year-old woman.

“The suspects, Pastor Emmanuel and Franklin Chizoba, lured the victim to the pastor’s residence on June 30, 2025, under the pretext of offering prayers for her. On arrival, the pastor reportedly gave her a drink. Shortly afterwards, she became dizzy, after which both suspects had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

“Following the report, operatives from Orlu Division promptly arrested the duo. During interrogation, both suspects confessed to the offence and further admitted to engaging in homosexual acts. They were subsequently charged to court on August 12, 2025, and remanded at Owerri prison, pending trial.

“In a different development, operatives of Orlu Division, on August 12, 2025, apprehended one Ifeanyi Odinka, 39 years, of Amaifeke Orlu, for stabbing his father, Denius Odinka, 75 years, to death following a dispute over proceeds from a land sale. On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime.